NZD/USD hits fresh multi-week lows under 0.6400 post-hot US CPI data, having earlier rejected the 21DMA

- NZD/USD slipped to fresh multi-week lows under 0.6400 on Friday after hot US CPI data.
- The annual rate of headline inflation hit a fresh four-decade high.
- In response, risk appetite soured, US yields rose and the buck strengthened as traders upped Fed tightening bets.
NZD/USD hit fresh multi-week lows under the 0.6400 level on Friday after a hotter-than-expected US Consumer Price Inflation report for May injected a dose of strength into the US dollar. The headline annual pace of inflation unexpectedly rose to 8.6% from 8.3%, marking a new four-decade high, while the annual pace of core inflation fell less than expected.
The data triggered a hawkish market reaction as traders rebuilt Fed tightening bets (having pared back on them recently in anticipation the data would show inflation in the US having “peaked”). US 2-year yields were last trading 10 bps higher on the session, a reflection of this.
Fed tightening fears are weighing on sentiment, with major US equity index futures coming under selling pressure in pre-market trade and risk sending NZD/USD from current levels in the 0.6380s, where the pair still trades flat on the day, into the red. From a technical standpoint, the fact that the pair tested its 21-Day Moving Average at 0.6440 earlier in the session but was rejected suggests a negative short-term trading bias. The door is open for a drop lower towards 0.6300.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6376
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.643
|Daily SMA50
|0.6573
|Daily SMA100
|0.6665
|Daily SMA200
|0.6808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6462
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6379
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.646
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0600 on hot US inflation data
EUR/USD has continued to push lower and touched its lowest level in three weeks near 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI climbed to 8.6% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 8.3%, and allowed the dollar to continue to gather strength.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2400 after US CPI data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the early American session and declined below 1.2400. The greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the back of the May inflation data, which revealed that the annual CPI rose to 8.6% from 8.3%.
Gold renews multi-week lows below $1,830
Gold touched its weakest level since May 19 below $1,830 on Friday after the US data showed that the Consumer Price Index surprisingly rose in May. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to push higher on the inflation report, further weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!