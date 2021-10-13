NZD/USD hit five days high near 0.6970 as USD falls

- NZD/USD snaps two days’ losses on Thursday in the early Asian session.
- US Dollar Index falls below the one-year high near 94.50 to trade negatively.
- Kiwi gains amid mixed play of COVID-19, risk-on sentiment, and inflationary pressures.
NZD/USD prints daily gain on Thursday in the Asian session. The selling pressure in the US dollar pushes NZD/USD higher. After testing the lows near 0.6911, the pair jumbled nearly 60-pips in the US session to give the highest closing in the past five-session. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6960, up 0.10% for the day,
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades at 94.00, down 0.54% as investors digest the recent inflation readings and FOMC minutes. The US Core Price Index (CPI) jumped 5.4% in September from 5.3% in August whereas the FOMC minutes showed that the Fed is close to starting tapering, possibly in mid-November.
Furthermore, the risk-on sentiment helped the kiwi to gain momentum. It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,358, up 0.08%. The disappointing economic data restricted the gains for the NZD. The ANZ Business Outlook Index in New Zealand fell -8.6 in October.
On the pandemic side, new 55 cases are recorded and Northland and Waikato will remain in alert level 3 for another five days.
As for now, all eyes are on the US Initial Jobless Claims to take fresh trading impetus.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.697
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.6936
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6982
|Daily SMA50
|0.7005
|Daily SMA100
|0.7032
|Daily SMA200
|0.7106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6923
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7011
