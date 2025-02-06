NZD/USD: Has a chance to edge above 0.5705 before levelling off – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We highlighted two days ago (04 Feb, spot at 0.5625) that ‘the current price movements appear to be part of a range trading phase, likely between 0.5510 and 0.5705.’ Yesterday, NZD rose to within a couple of pips of 0.5705 (high of 0.5703). There has been a tentative buildup in momentum. From here, NZD could rise gradually to 0.5725. Currently, it is too soon to determine if NZD can break clearly above this resistance level. The upward pressure will remain intact as long as NZD remains above the ‘strong support’ level, currently at 0.5615.”

24-HOUR VIEW“Although we noted ‘a slight increase in upward momentum’ yesterday, we were of the view that NZD ‘is likely to trade in a higher range of 0.5605/0.5680.’ Instead of trading in a range, NZD rose, reaching a high of 0.5703. Upward momentum has increased further, albeit not much. Today, NZD could edge above 0.5705 before levelling off. The next resistance at 0.5725 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 0.5665; a breach of 0.5645 would mean that the current mild upward momentum has eased.”

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could edge above 0.5705 before levelling off; the next resistance at 0.5725 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, there has been a tentative buildup in momentum; NZD could rise gradually to 0.5725, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.