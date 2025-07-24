NZD/USD gathers strength to above 0.6050 on trade optimism

- NZD/USD strengthens to around 0.6055 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- US and China to discuss tariff deadline extension next week.
- Traders brace for the preliminary reading of US PMI data for July later on Thursday.
The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory near 0.6055 during the early Asian session on Thursday, bolstered by improved risk sentiment. Traders will keep an eye on the prospects of US-China trade deals that could improve the global economic outlook.
US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal on Tuesday with Japan, which lowers tariffs on auto imports to 15% in exchange for a $550 billion package of US-bound investment and loans, per Reuters. These positive developments lift the riskier currency, like the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD).
However, uncertainty over Trump’s tariffs keeps the market on edge. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that he will meet with Chinese officials in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the deadline for negotiating a trade deal.
Tariffs might return to 145% on the US side and 125% on the Chinese side without a trade agreement or a negotiation extension. Any signs of renewed trade tensions might exert some selling pressure on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.
Furthermore, rising expectations of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might contribute to the NZD’s downside. Data released on Monday showed New Zealand's annual inflation rose to a one-year high in the second quarter (Q2) but was below the market consensus. Markets have priced in an 80% possibility of a 25 basis points (bps) cut in August, though investors believe the easing cycle may be nearing its end.
Later on Thursday, the preliminary reading of the US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for July will be in the spotlight. Also, the weekly US Initial Jobless Claims, New Home Sales, and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be published. If the reports show weaker-than-expected outcomes, this could weigh on the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes YTD peak amid risk-on, weaker USD
AUD/USD touches a fresh high since November during the Asian session on Thursday and looks to build on the momentum beyond the 0.6600 mark. The optimism led by US-Japan trade deal remains supportive of the upbeat market mood and benefits the Aussie. Moreover, the recent US Dollar downfall offsets the RBA's dovish tilt and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
USD/JPY hangs near two-week low amid trade optimism, political uncertainty
USD/JPY remains depressed near a two-week low touched on Wednesday, though it manages to hold above the 146.00 mark. The US-Japan deal reduces economic uncertainty and raises the likelihood of a BoJ rate hike by the year-end. This underpins the Japanese Yen and weighs on the pair amid a weaker US Dollar.
Gold price remains on the defensive below $3,400 amid trade optimism
Gold price consolidates the overnight sharp retracement slide from the monthly peak and remains below the $3,400 mark during the Asian session as trade optimism continues to undermine safe-haven assets. Moreover, a modest US Dollar uptick acts as a headwind for the bullion.
Ethereum falters before $3,800 as validator queue spikes to eighteen-month high
Ethereum declined 4% on Wednesday, following a spike in its validator queue to an 18-month high of 633,000 ETH. The growing queue, coupled with a price decrease, reflects signs of profit-taking after a sustained uptrend.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.