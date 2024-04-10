NZD/USD gains ground above 0.6060 ahead of RBNZ rate decision, US CPI data

  • NZD/USD edges higher to 0.6065 in Wednesday’s early Asian session. 
  • RBNZ will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with no change in rates expected as inflation remains too high.
  • The recent US employment report raises speculation that the Fed might delay the easing cycle.

The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day near 0.6065 during the early Asian section on Wednesday. Market players will closely watch the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision on Wednesday. Later in the day, the US March Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures and the FOMC Minutes will be in the spotlight. 

The RBNZ is widely expected to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50% for the sixth meeting in a row. As a rate-on-hold decision is fully priced in, markets will monitor the tone of the New Zealand central bank and the timing of rate cuts. High inflation is a major factor in why the RBNZ is cautious of signals that rate cuts are imminent. Analysts believe the RBNZ would rather wait for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates first. This, in turn, might boost the New Zealand Dollar and create a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.

On the USD’s front, the recent US employment report last week indicated the US economy added more jobs than expected, prompting speculation that the Fed might delay the easing cycle. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank could cut rates if the US economy continued on its current course, while adding that the main factor in the central bank's rate-cutting decision is when or whether inflation will return to the Fed’s 2% target. After the RBNZ monetary policy meeting, attention will shift to the US CPI inflation data and the FOMC Minutes, which might offer some insights about the further inflation and interest rate outlook

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6063
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6032
Daily SMA50 0.6089
Daily SMA100 0.6138
Daily SMA200 0.6068
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6077
Previous Daily Low 0.603
Previous Weekly High 0.6047
Previous Weekly Low 0.5939
Previous Monthly High 0.6218
Previous Monthly Low 0.5956
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6048
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6034
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6009
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5987
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6081
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6103
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6128

 

 

