NZD/USD fluctuates below 0.64 as markets wait for fresh US-China trade developments

- White House adviser Kudlow says they are close to finalising phase-one of trade deal.
- Business NZ PMI shows improvement in business activity in October.
- US Dollar Index trades above 98 ahead of key data releases.
Following Wednesday's rally that was fueled by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision to keep the policy rate unchanged at 1%, the NZD/USD pair staged a deep correction on Thursday before going into a consolidation phase on Friday. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6380.
Trade headlines drive the pair's action
The dismal market mood on Thursday weighed on the risk-sensitive NZD as investors continued to assess US President Trump's comments revealing his intention to raise tariffs if they were to fail to reach a trade deal.
However, the Business NZ's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved to 52.6 in October from 48.4 in September and beat the market expectation of 48.4 to help the kiwi stay resilient against its rivals. Moreover, in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow noted that they were very close to concluding the phase-one of the trade deal with China to provide additional support to the NZD.
In the second half of the day, the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Retail Sales data from the United States will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains near the 98.20 mark.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6377
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.638
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6444
|Daily SMA200
|0.6571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6321
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6382
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6285
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6468
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s
US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?