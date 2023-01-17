  • NZD/USD edges higher on Tuesday, though lacks follow-through buying beyond 0.6400.
  • The upbeat Chinese macro data lends support, though a combination of factors cap gains.
  • Recession fears, a modest USD strength keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the pair.

The NZD/USD pair gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, though struggles to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.6400 round-figure mark. Spot prices remain confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one-and-half week or so.

The better-than-expected Chinese economic data fueled optimism over a recovery in the world's second-largest economy and lends some support to the NZD/USD pair. In fact, China's recorded a  growth of 2.9% during the fourth quarter and Industrial Production surpassed estimates. Furthermore, Retail Sales shrank less than anticipated and pointed to a positive trend among consumers.

That said, the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in China continues to weigh on investors' sentiment. This is evident from a softer tone around the equity markets, which benefits the safe-haven US Dollar and acts as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move for the NZD/USD pair.

The USD uptick, meanwhile, is more likely to remain capped amid growing acceptance that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance amid signs of easing inflationary pressures. Moreover, several Fed officials backed the case for smaller rate hikes and reaffirmed bets for a 25 lift-off in February. This should keep a lid on the buck and limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for now.

The mixed fundamental backdrop might hold back traders from placing directional bets around the NZD/USD pair and supports prospects for an extension of the range-bound price action. Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6397
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.638
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6324
Daily SMA50 0.6276
Daily SMA100 0.6051
Daily SMA200 0.6208
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6427
Previous Daily Low 0.6361
Previous Weekly High 0.6418
Previous Weekly Low 0.6314
Previous Monthly High 0.6514
Previous Monthly Low 0.623
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6386
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6402
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6351
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6323
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6285
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6417
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6455
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6484

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD battles 1.2200 ahead of UK employment data

GBP/USD battles 1.2200 ahead of UK employment data

GBP/USD struggles for clear directions after reversing from a one-month high the previous day, making rounds to 1.2200 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair fall short of portraying the price-negative headlines surrounding the UK.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0830 amid ambiguity in risk profile, US PPI eyed

EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0830 amid ambiguity in risk profile, US PPI eyed

EUR/USD is in a rangebound territory as solid yields are weighing on risk-perceived currencies. The release of the US PPI will provide more cues about inflation projections. According to Bloomberg’s poll, the ECB is expected to find an interest rate peak at 3.25%.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls down but not out whilst above $1,900 Premium

Gold bulls down but not out whilst above $1,900

Gold price has entered a phase of consolidation above $1,900 on Tuesday after correcting heavily from the highest levels since April 2022. Gold price is awaiting a fresh catalyst to resume its upbeat momentum even as the USD rebounds in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle

Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle

Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback or a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price drops as well.

Read more

A day away, but the BOJ holds sway

A day away, but the BOJ holds sway

It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures