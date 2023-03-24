- NZD/USD comes under renewed selling pressure on Friday amid the ongoing USD recovery.
- A fresh leg down in the equity markets benefits the buck and weighs on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- The Fed’s less hawkish stance, sliding US bond yields could cap any further gains for the USD.
The NZD/USD pair extends the overnight pullback from the vicinity of the 0.6300 mark, or its highest level since February 16 and witnesses some follow-through selling on the last day of the week. The downward trajectory picks up pace during the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, closer to the 0.6200 round figure in the last hour.
The US Dollar (USD) is gaining positive traction for the second straight day on Friday and recovering further from a seven-week low touched the previous day, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the NZD/USD pair. As investors digest the Federal Reserve's less hawkish outlook, a fresh leg down in the equity markets drives some haven flow towards the Greenback and exerts pressure on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
Against the backdrop of worries about a full-blown banking crisis, the disappointing release of the flash German Manufacturing PMI for March revives fears of a deeper global economic downturn. This, in turn, takes its toll on the global risk sentiment and boosts demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the buck. That said, the Fed's hints of a pause to interest rate hikes could cap gains for the USD.
It is worth recalling that the US central bank, as was widely anticipated, raised interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday, though sounded cautious in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector. Furthermore, the Fed lowered its median forecast for real GDP growth projections for 2023 and 2024. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and should act as a headwind for the Greenback.
This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an intraday depreciating move for the NZD/USD pair. Even from a technical perspective, the recent two-way range bound price action witnessed over the past two weeks or so also points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move. The base of the sideways range is actually at just below 0.6200 suggesting the pair may find support and begin a new leg higher if the range extends. That said, repeated failures to find acceptance above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) favour bearish traders and could see a breakout lower.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders and flash PMI prints later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6194
|Daily SMA50
|0.6301
|Daily SMA100
|0.6279
|Daily SMA200
|0.6161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6211
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6374
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
