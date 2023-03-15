- NZD/USD trades at 0.6206, down 0.47% at the press time.
- US Retail Sales data declines by 0.4%, a little more than the 0.3% expected.
- DXY maintains significant daily gains after US Retail Sales data, remaining above the 104.90 level.
Daily price movements:
NZD/USD sees a bearish intraday movement on Wednesday, with the last recorded price at 0.6206 where it appears to be temporarily finding a floor. The currency pair started the session at 0.6235, and the overall intraday price change was -0.47% at press time.
Daily economic events:
New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (QoQ & YoY for Q4) is to be released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday (21:45 GMT). It highlights the overall economic performance on a quarterly and yearly basis.
Already out is Retail Sales for February from the United States. This showed a fall of 0.4% MoM to $697.9 billion, according to data from the US Census Bureau report on Wednesday. This figure follows a 3.2% increase in January and was slightly below market expectations, which predicted a decline of 0.3%.
Following this data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains its upward momentum, printing a 1.30% increase on the day, trading above 104.90 at the press time. A relatively more substantial DXY pressures the NZD/USD currency pair ahead of New Zealand’s GDP data releases on Wednesday at 21:45 GMT.
Technical View:
The NZD/USD pair trades just below its daily 20-SMA (0.6195) and significantly below its 50-SMA (0.6313), indicating a bearish bias in short to medium term.
The daily RSI(14) of 47.057 suggests a nearly neutral momentum as the pair trades close to the 50 mark. However, the market may encounter some resistance, as the daily resistance levels are at 0.6257, 0.6278, and 0.6308.
The daily pivot point for the NZD/USD pair is 0.6228, slightly above the last intraday price at press time. The daily support levels are found at 0.6207, 0.6177, and 0.6157. If the pair manages to break above the pivot point, it may test the resistance levels, while a break below the pivot point could trigger a test of the support levels.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6194
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|0.6237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6201
|Daily SMA50
|0.6317
|Daily SMA100
|0.625
|Daily SMA200
|0.6165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6248
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6198
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
