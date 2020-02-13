NZD/USD extends the corrective upside for the time being – UOB

Further upside in NZD/USD should be seen as corrective and unlikely to challenge the resistance at 0.6525, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “The rapid and outsized surge in NZD that hit a high of 0.6487 is running ahead of itself. Severely overbought conditions suggest further NZD strength is unlikely. For today, NZD is more likely to consolidate, expected to be between 0.6415 and 0.6465.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The weak phase in NZD that started in late January ended abruptly as NZD just surged above the ‘strong resistance’ level of 0.6640 at the time of writing. The low of 0.6378 from yesterday (11 Feb) is deemed as a short-term bottom and NZD is likely to trade above this level, at least for a week or so. That said, any advance is viewed as a correction for now and a break of the solid resistance level at 0.6525 is unlikely (on a shorter-term note, 0.6500 is already strong level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
