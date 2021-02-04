NZD/USD extends slide to fresh daily low near 0.7150

By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD turned south after trading around 0.7200 earlier in the day.
  • Broad-based USD strength continues to drag NZD/USD lower.
  • Focus shifts to US January Nonfarm Payrolls report.

The NZD/USD pair moved sideways around 0.7200 during the first half of the day but lost its traction in the American session amid renewed USD strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.7% on a daily basis at 0.7156.

DXY rally remains intact as focus shifts to NFP

Earlier in the day, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the GBP/USD pair following the Bank of England's (BOE) policy announcements made it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed its course with American traders returning to markets and rose to its highest level in more than two weeks at 91.58. At the moment, the DXY is gaining 0.4% on the day at 91.55 and is up more than 1% since the beginning of the week.

The data published by the US Department of Labor showed on Thursday that Initial Jobless Claims last week declined by 33,000 to 779,000 and came in better than the market expectation of 830,000.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Friday and investors will be awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report from the US. The market consensus points out to a 50K increase in NFP following December's disappointing reading of -140K. A strong reading could help the USD end the week on a firm footing and force NZD/USD to stay under bearish pressure.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7157
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 0.7204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7185
Daily SMA50 0.7127
Daily SMA100 0.6918
Daily SMA200 0.6691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7226
Previous Daily Low 0.7157
Previous Weekly High 0.7248
Previous Weekly Low 0.7105
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7165
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7096
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7234
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7265
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7303

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

