NZD/USD extends rally to fresh 3-year highs above 0.7400

- NZD/USD is posting impressive gains on Wednesday, trades above 0.7400.
- NZD capitalizes on risk flows and RBNZ's upbeat outlook.
- US Dollar Index looks to close the day little changed.
The NZD/USD pair started the day on a firm footing and posted strong gains during the Asian trading hours. After going into a consolidation phase during the European session, the pair regained its traction and touched its highest level in three years at 0.7411. As of writing, the pair was up 0.9% at 0.7405.
Following its February policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected and kept large scale asset purchases steady at NZD100 billion. Although the bank reaffirmed its commitment to take policy action if needed, it revised the GDP growth forecast for 20212 to 4% from 3.6%.
The RBNZ's upbeat outlook provided a boost to the kiwi but the renewed USD strength in the second half of the day limited NZD/USD's upside.
DXY remains on track to close flat
Supported by a sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index climbed to a daily high of 90.43.
However, the positive shift in market sentiment, as reflected by a decisive rebound in Wall Street's main indexes, made it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength and allowed risk-sensitive NZD to extend its rally. At the moment, the DXY is virtually unchanged on the day at 90.20 and the S&P 500 Index is up 1.15%.
On Thursday, the ANZ Business Confidence and Activity Outlook data from New Zealand will be watched closely by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7405
|Today Daily Change
|0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|0.7342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7217
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7004
|Daily SMA200
|0.6774
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7348
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7306
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7332
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7316
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
