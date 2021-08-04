NZD/USD extends daily rally, closes in on 0.7100 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Upbeat employment data from New Zealand boosts NZD on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate around 92.00 for the third straight day.
  • Focus shifts to ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from US.

After closing in the positive territory on Tuesday, the NZD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday and reached its highest level in nearly a month at 0.7084. As of writing, the pair was up 0.88% on the day at 0.7076.

NZD capitalizes on strong labour market report

The impressive jobs report from New Zealand provided a boost to the NZD. Statistics New Zealand reported on Wednesday that the Unemployment Rate declined to 4% in the second quarter from 4.6% in the first quarter. Additionally, the Employment Change in the same period rose by 1% on a yearly basis, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 0.7%.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways around 92.00 for the third straight day on Wednesday, allowing the kiwi's market valuation to drive NZD/USD's action. 

Later in the session, the ADP Employment Changed and the ISM Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. In the meantime, S&P Futures are posting small daily losses, suggesting that the USD could continue to stay resilient against its rivals if the market mood remains cautious in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7078
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.85
Today daily open 0.7018
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6977
Daily SMA50 0.7059
Daily SMA100 0.7101
Daily SMA200 0.7097
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.702
Previous Daily Low 0.6964
Previous Weekly High 0.7022
Previous Weekly Low 0.6902
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6999
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6985
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7037
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7093

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises towards 1.1900 ahead of top-tier US data

EUR/USD rises towards 1.1900 ahead of top-tier US data

EUR/USD is edging higher toward 1.19, shrugging off virus-related concerns about Chinese growth. The US ADP jobs report, the ISM Services PMI and speeches from Fed officials 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning

GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3950, moving higher as the dollar retreats ahead of the ADP jobs report and the ISM Services PMI. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying

XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying

Gold consolidates weekly losses during first positive day in four, picks up bids of late. Market’s indecision amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock and pre-data anxiety weigh on the US dollar.

Gold News

Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level

Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level

Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV. 

Read more

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate

Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures