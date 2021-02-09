NZD/USD erases majority of daily gains, holds near 0.7230

- NZD/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum on Tuesday.
- The risk-averse market environment keeps NZD's gains limited.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory.
The NZD/USD pair gained more than 40 pips on Monday and rose to its highest level in a month at 0.7254 on Tuesday. However, the souring market mood made it difficult for the risk-sensitive kiwi to push higher and weighed on the pair. As of writing, NZD/USD was up modestly on the day at 0.7227.
USD selloff remains intact
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) showed that Inflation Expectations in the first quarter rose to 1.89% on a quarterly basis from 1.59%. This reading helped NZD gather strength as rising consumer prices are likely to force the RBNZ to refrain from taking a dovish step.
On the other hand, the more-than-2% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is now allowing the greenback to take advantage of safe-haven flows. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.38% at 90.58, limiting NZD/USD's downside.
The data published by the NFIB Research Foundation showed on Tuesday that the Business Optimism Index in the US declined to 95 in January from 95.9 in December. Later in the session, the JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the US economic docket. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7228
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7182
|Daily SMA50
|0.7138
|Daily SMA100
|0.6932
|Daily SMA200
|0.6708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7233
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7135
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7199
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7301
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index extends the drop below 91.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly pullback further south of the 91.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.