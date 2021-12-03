NZD/USD erases kneejerk post-NFP gains, prints fresh 13-month lows under 0.6770

- NZD/USD has erased a kneejerk move higher following the weaker than expected headline NFP number.
- The pair is now probing annual lows around 0.6770.
- The latest jobs report signals underlying strength in the US economy and the US dollar looks in a good position.
NZD/USD saw kneejerk upside in response to the latest US labour market report, which on the face of its was much weaker than expectations. The pair nearly hit session highs in the 0.6810s but has since reversed back to below pre-data levels. It recently broke out to fresh annual lows under 0.6770, where it now trades with on the day losses of about 0.75%.
The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) headline NFP number was weaker than expected a just 210K (the median forecast was for 550K). Moreover, Average Hourly Earnings growth was a tad weaker than forecast. But the separate Household survey also compiled by the BLS showed the unemployment rate falling to 4.2%, much larger than the expected drop to 4.5% from 4.6% and also showed the participation rate rising to a fresh post-pandemic high at 61.8%. That meant, according to the Household survey, there were over 1M more employed persons in the US economy in November versus October.
In sum then, the data was mixed but broadly still supports the idea that the US labour market is in good shape and continues to recover. As a result, Fed rate hike expectations for 2022 have actually risen. The implied yield on the December 2022 three-month eurodollar future (a proxy for market expectations as the where the Fed funds rate) rose to 1.05%, more than 25bps above earlier weekly lows and only a few bps below recent pre-Omicron highs at 1.08%.
Further hawkish Fed commentary, this time from St Louis Fed President James Bullard, who will be a voter in 2022, is likely adding tailwinds for the US dollar also. The 0.6800 area was a key support zone for NZD/USD, so a weekly close to the south of this level might be taken as a bearish signal by technicians heading into next week. Should technical selling momentum pile up, NZD/USD could tumble all the way down to the 0.6500s, the next area of major support.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6775
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6966
|Daily SMA50
|0.7017
|Daily SMA100
|0.7015
|Daily SMA200
|0.7073
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6832
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7014
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
