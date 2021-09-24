NZD/USD drops to session lows below 0.7050 ahead of Fedspeak

There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket in the remainder of the day but FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Fed Listens event at 1400 GMT will be watched closely by market participants. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will also be speaking following Powell's opening remarks.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that that the trade deficit narrowed in August but failed to help the NZD find demand.

The cautious market mood ahead of the weekend seems to be helping the greenback stay resilient against its rivals. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost 0.38% on Thursday, is posting modest daily gains at 93.17. In the meantime, the S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures are down 0.35% and 0.5%, respectively, suggesting that the DXY is likely to edge higher in case Wall Street's main indexes remain on the back foot after the opening bell.

The risk-positive market environment and the broad-based USD weakness helped the NZD/USD pair close in the positive territory on Thursday. However, the pair lost its traction on Friday and was last seen trading at a fresh session low of 0.7040, losing 0.35% on the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.