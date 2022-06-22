With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair seems to have confirmed a near-term bearish break through a three-day-old trading range and remains vulnerable to decline further. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards testing sub-0.6200 levels, or the YTD low touched earlier this month, looks like a distinct possibility. Market participants now turn their focus to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later during the North American session.

The market sentiment remains fragile amid doubts that major central banks could hike interest rates to curb soaring inflation without affecting global economic growth. This comes amid the global supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China, which continued fueling recession fears. The worsening economic outlook took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets.

The US dollar was back in demand amid growing acceptance that the Fed would stick to its aggressive policy tightening path and hike rates at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the markets have been pricing in another 75 bps rate hike move at the next FOMC policy meeting in July. This, along with a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, provided an additional lift to the safe-haven buck and exerted downward pressure on the risk-sensitive kiwi .

The NZD/USD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 0.6365-0.6370 resistance zone and witnessed heavy selling on Wednesday. The pair continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to a multi-day low, around mid-0.6200s in the last hour.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.