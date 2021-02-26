NZD/USD drops to key support on risk-off, RBNZ Governor Orr's comments

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD tests former resistance-turned-support at 0.7315. 
  • Rising yields weigh over stocks and put a bid under the US dollar. 
  • RBNZ's Governor Orr says negative rates are an option.

NZD/USD extends Thursday's decline as the continued rise in the government bond yields keeps risk assets under pressure. 

The Kiwi printed lows below the former resistance-turned-support of 0.7315 (Jan. 6 high) a few minutes before press time, having put in a multi-year high of 0.7464 on Thursday. 

The 10-year US Treasury yield clocked a fresh 12-month high of 1.55% during the overnight trade, taking the year-to-date gain to over 50 basis points and spurring a rotation out of and retreat in stocks. The S&P 500 fell nearly 2.5%, putting a haven bid under the US dollar and pushing NZD/USD lower. 

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Governor Orr said early today that negative rates are an option, seemingly adding to bearish pressures around the NZD. The US airstrike on an Iranian-backed militant group in Syria likely boosted haven demand for the greenback. 

NZD/USD is currently trading near 0.7350, representing a 0.25% drop on the day. Support at 0.7315 could be breached if the US yields continue to rise. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.735
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.7368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7241
Daily SMA50 0.719
Daily SMA100 0.702
Daily SMA200 0.6787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7466
Previous Daily Low 0.736
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7425
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.733
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7292
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7224
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7436
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7504
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7542

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

