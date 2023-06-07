NZD/USD drops to fresh daily low, closer to mid-0.6000s as USD attracts haven flows

- NZD/USD meets with a fresh supply on Wednesday and is pressured by a modest USD uptick.
- Weaker Chinese macro data weigh on investors’ sentiment and benefit the safe-haven buck.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause might cap the USD and help limit losses for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early European session and is currently placed near the daily low, near the 0.6060 area, down around 0.20% for the day.
Weaker-than-expected Chinese macro data released earlier this Wednesday adds to worries about a global economic slowdown and weighs on investors' sentiment. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which lends some support to the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and exerts some downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair. In fact, China's trade surplus sank to a 13-month low in May, led by a surprise 7.5% slump in exports. The data suggests that overseas demand for Chinese goods remained weak in the wake of worsening economic conditions globally. This, in turn, poses additional headwinds for the world's second-largest economy and undermines demand for antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is further undermined by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999. That said, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit losses for the NZD/USD pair. In fact, the recent inflation and labour market data kept alive hopes for a 25 bps lift-off at the June FOMC meeting. However, dovish rhetoric by several Fed officials last week lifted market bets for an imminent pause in the US central bank's policy tightening cycle. The current market pricing indicates a greater chance that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged next week.
The expectations lead to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which should continue to act as a headwind for the Greenback and lend some support to the NZD/USD pair. Meanwhile, the recent repeated failures near the 0.6100 round-figure mark favour bearish traders. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, however, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further intraday depreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6154
|Daily SMA50
|0.6198
|Daily SMA100
|0.6244
|Daily SMA200
|0.6149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.61
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6045
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6112
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6079
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6049
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar finds footing
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is dragged lower by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid a tepid risk sentiment. The mixed German Industrial Production data also adds to the weight on the pair. ECB-speak in focus.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2400 as cautious mood lifts US Dollar
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2400, as the US Dollar grinds higher ahead of the European open. Traders remain cautious, in the face of British economic concerns and ahead of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s US visit.
Gold drops sharply below $1,960 as USD Index extends recovery
Gold price has displayed a sharp drop to near $1,960.00 in the European session. The precious metal is trying to come out of the woods. A minor sell-off in the Gold price has been propelled by a recovery extension in the US Dollar Index.
MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token.
Could Bank of Canada follow the RBA and hike rates?
Having seen the RBA surprise the markets with another 25bps rate hike yesterday, today it’s the turn of the Bank of Canada, who in April signalled that they would keep rates on hold at 4.5%.