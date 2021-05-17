NZD/USD drops to fresh daily low below 0.7200

- NZD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in early American session.
- US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 90.30.
- 10-year US T-bond yield is staging a rebound following two-day decline.
The NZD/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of 0.7182 during the early trading hours of the American session. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.83% on the day at 0.7194.
USD selloff pauses as market mood sours
The risk-averse market environment is helping the greenback find demand on Monday. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is flat on the day at 90.30 and Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in the negative territory.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that Retail Sales in China rose by 17.7% on a yearly basis in April. This print missed analysts' estimate of 24.9% and weighed on the NZD. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that the Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 24.3 in May from 26.3 in April.
There won't be any other high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the risk perception is likely to continue to impact USD's market valuation.
In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which closed the previous two trading days sharply lower, is staging a rebound on Monday and allowing the USD to stay resilient against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7193
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|0.7251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7213
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7172
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to above 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.