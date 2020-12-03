NZD/USD drops back from 0.7100 level as Kiwi bulls take a breather

- NZD/USD has dropped back from highs above 0.7100 in recent trade amid a bout of profit-taking.
- NZD is an underperformer in the G10 on Thursday but is still one of the star performers over the last month.
A bout of profit-taking has pulled NZD/USD back from the 0.7100 level, which the pair briefly surpassed earlier on Thursday. At present, NZD/USD is trading closer to the 0.7080 and still trades with gains of around 10 pips on about 0.1% on the day.
NZD pulls back but still a star performer
Amid the latest bout of profit-taking, NZD has dropped down the G10 performance ranking and is the second-worst performer on the day (USD is, of course, the worst performer). However, when looking at how NZD has performed vs its peers over the last month, the picture is completely different; NZD is up 6.17% since 4 November, significantly outperforming the likes of AUD (up 4.0%), EUR (up 3.7%), GBP (up 3.1%), CHF (up 2.3%) and CAD (up 2.1%). Thus, some days of relative underperformance are likely warranted at this point.
NZD/USD still looking bullish from a technical perspective
NZD/USD continues to trade within the confines of a bullish trend channel, implying that in the near future, a continuation of recent upside represents the path of least resistance. To the upside, this bullish trend channel links the 16, 18 and 24 November and 2 and 3 December highs. To the downside, the bullish trend channel links the 13, 19, 23 and 30 November and 2 and 3 December lows.
If NZD/USD does see a temporary setback, solid support in the 0.7060 area (the June 2018 highs) is likely to come into play. Just below that, 0.7050 has acted as resistance and support recently also. Meanwhile, if the pair continues with its bullish trajectory, a test of March 2018 lows just above 0.7150 are likely at some point.
NZD/USD four hour chart
More key levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6744
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7085
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7031
|Previous Weekly High
|0.704
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6897
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7052
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7005
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7141
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to grind higher
AUD/USD trades around 0.7450, a fresh 2020 high as investors keep selling the greenback. Mixed US data failed to impress ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.
USD/JPY: Bearish bias across Monthly, Weekly charts
USD/JPY trapped between daily support and resistance against bearish backdrop. Yen is under pressure across the longer-term time frames and is trending within a weekly channel to the downside.
Gold fades upside momentum towards $1,850 amid mixed catalysts
Gold prices ease from $1,842.36 as risk-on dwindles. The yellow metal rose to the nine-day high the previous day as the US dollar weakness, coupled with the market optimism, favored the bulls.
WTI bulls ignore downbeat comments from Russia’s Novak, eye $46.00
WTI wavers near the upper end of one-week-old bullish flag. The black gold remains positive on a daily basis while taking rounds to the November month’s high, also the highest since March. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness favor the commodities, US employment data awaited.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!