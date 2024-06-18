NZD/USD drifts lower amid the emergence of some USD buying, holds above 0.6100 mark

- NZD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the fourth straight day on Tuesday.
- The USD regains positive traction amid the Fed’s hawkish stance and weighs on the pair.
- Concerns about China’s economic recovery further contribute to the modest decline.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the 0.6100 mark, or a one-week low and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices remain confined in a familiar range held over the past month or so and currently hover around the 0.6120 region, down nearly 0.20% for the day amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar (USD) buying.
Against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, policymakers continue to argue in favor of only one interest rate cut this year. In fact, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday that keeping rates where they are for a bit longer will help get inflation down and mitigate upside risks. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assists the USD to regain some positive traction, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, mixed economic data released from China on Monday underlined bumpy recovery in the world's second-largest economy and turns out to be another factor undermining antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi. Meanwhile, weaker US consumer and producer prices suggested that inflation is subsiding, keeping hopes alive for the first Fed rate cut in September and another in December. This might cap gains for the Greenback and lend some support to the NZD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures. Apart from this, speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields will drive the USD demand, which, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6121
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6143
|Daily SMA50
|0.6048
|Daily SMA100
|0.607
|Daily SMA200
|0.6062
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6141
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6222
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6163
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6184
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6600 after RBA's status quo, Bullock's presser eyed
AUD/USD defends the 0.6600 level after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the key rate unchanged at 4.35%. The RBA maintained its non-committal stance on the interest rate outlook. Focus shifts to RBA Governor Bullock's press conference for further policy cues.
USD/JPY recovers from BoJ Ueda's remarks-led dip
USD/JPY is rising back toward 158.00 in Tuesday's European morning, reversing BoJ Governor Ueda's hawkish comments-led drop to 157.50. A tepid US Dollar rebound aids the pair's upswing. US Retail Sales data eyed.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick amid reviving USD demand
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, albeit the uptick lacks any follow-through buying. Signs of easing inflation keep a September Fed rate cut on the table and lend support. A modest USD strength caps the upside for the XAU/USD ahead of the US Retail Sales.
Week Ahead: Crypto’s doom or a new all-time high in the making? Premium
There aren’t any high-impact events that could sway the market this week. So, let’s focus on the cryptocurrency market’s lack of directional bias. From a big-picture perspective, the reason for this uncertainty could be attributed to the US Federal Reserve or the macroeconomic landscape.
Trading the week ahead: Central bank decisions and key economic data in focus
This week we're looking at a few key opportunities in the markets, starting with Tuesday's German economic sentiment. We're particularly interested in the ZEW data to gauge any shifts in sentiment that might affect the Euro, especially considering the recent political climate in Europe.