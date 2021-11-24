NZD/USD dips under 0.6900, weighed by strong dollar, dovish RBNZ hike

- NZD/USD dropped below 0.6900 in recent trade and is the market G10 underperformer on the day.
- The pair was sent lower overnight by a dovish RBNZ from the RBNZ.
NZD/USD has pushed below 0.6900 in recent trade as the wave of selling pressure on the kiwi shows no sign of abating just yet. Now that the 0.6900 level has been broken, bearish technicians will eye support in the form of the early October/last September lows in the 0.6860-0.6880 region. Some technical buying/profit-taking on recent shorts may be incentivised around this area, as NZD/USD’s Z-score to its 200DMA (i.e. the number of standard deviations away from its 200DMA) would be about -2.0. In the past, this has been a signal of near-term consolidation.
There has been a ramp-up of pandemic-related fears in global markets on Wednesday as speculation about a full-scale lockdown and even potential vaccine mandate in Germany mounts and the outlook for the Eurozone economy more broadly darkens. This has been supporting safe-haven currencies like the US dollar and yen, explaining some of NZD/USD’s recent downside.
Kiwi underperformance
The reason for the kiwi’s marked underperformance when compared to other risk-sensitive G10 currencies on Wednesday is a disappointed market reaction to the latest RBNZ policy announcement during Asia Pacific trading hours. NZD/USD dropped from above 0.6950 to 0.6920 in the immediate aftermath of the bank’s announcement that it would hike interest rates by 25bps to 0.75%, before heading lower in subsequent trade as already detailed.
Some market participants had been expecting the bank to hike rates by 50bps, so the initial market reaction reflected an unwind of these hawkish bets. Meanwhile, despite the RBNZ upping its 2023 official cash rate (OCR) forecast to 2.3% from 1.7% (an upgrade was expected), this wasn’t as hawkish as NZD short-term interest rate markets had been priced for.
The RBNZ said it would take a cautious approach to further tightening for now, which MUFG thinks reflects “concerns over the high level of indebtedness that means households will now be a lot more sensitive to rate hikes than before”. MUFG says the 14bps drop in New Zealand government 2-year bond yields on Wednesday is “understandable given what is priced into the rates market in New Zealand… (and) the adjustment could have further to go over the short-term which could mean further NZD weakness versus the US dollar from here”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1200 as dollar gathers strength on US data
EUR/USD pushes lower and tests 1.1200 as the latest data releases from the US help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 199K, and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter got revised higher to 2.1%. Investors await the PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD nears 1.3300 as demand for the dollar persists
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped t the current 1.3320 region. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 while European currencies suffered from central banks' inaction and covid jitters.
Gold consolidating losses and still aiming for lower lows Premium
Gold spent the first half of the day consolidating losses just below the 1,790 figure, having extended its monthly decline by a few cents to $1,778.48. USD maintained its firm tone ahead of mixed US data, which also spurred risk-aversion, leaving XAU/USD range-bound due to increased demand for safety.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.