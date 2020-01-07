The ongoing correction in NZD/USD could extend to the area below the 0.6600 handle, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for NZD to ‘test 0.6630 first before stabilizing’ did not materialize as it traded in a quiet manner between 0.6645 and 0.6680. Downward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is viewed as an on-going consolidation phase. In other words, NZD is expected to trade sideways for today, albeit likely at a higher range of 0.6650/0.6690.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted last Thursday (02 Jan, spot at 0.6730) that while momentum is still strong, ‘severely overbought conditions suggest 0.6790 could be out of reach’. However, the subsequent sharp and swift sell-off that sent NZD plummeting below the ‘strong support’ at 0.6670 was not exactly expected (NZD dropped to 0.6645 last Friday). The more than one-month long rally in NZD has likely run its course and last Tuesday’s (31 Dec) peak of 0.6755 is deemed as a short-term top and this level may not come into picture for a period. To look at it another way, the current movement is likely the early stages of a pullback and in view the prior strong rally, the size of the pullback could be considerable. All in, NZD is expected to stay on the back-foot from here unless it can move and stay above 0.6730. On the downside, a test of 0.6590 would not be surprising.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 as EZ inflation meets expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, as eurozone inflation meets expectations with 1.3% in both headline and core CPI. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Consolidating Monday gains, upside limited
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Tuesday, stuck in the 108.40 price zone as the greenback continues recovering unevenly against most major rivals. Middle-East tensions continue to affect investors’ mood, although panic recedes to caution. Equities are trading mostly higher, with the FTSE being an exception, weighed by Pound’s strength.