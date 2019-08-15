NZD/USD continues to consolidate in tight range below 0.6450

- US Dollar Index climbs above 98 in second half of day.
- Mixed headlines on US-China trade conflict helps NZD stay resilient.
- Coming up on Friday: Business NZ PMI from New Zealand.
The NZD/USD pair is having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight 25-pip range. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 0.6442.
Persistent uncertainty on US-China trade talks
During the Asian trading hours, the sharp increase witnessed in the AUD/USD pair on the back of upbeat employment data from Australia helped the positively-correlated NZD/USD pair push higher. However, with the headlines surrounding the US-China trade conflict delivering mixed messages to the market, the pair turned indecisive in the second half of the day.
After China called the US decision to impose 10% additional tariffs on some Chinese imports as an action against the agreement that sides had reached in Osaka back in late June and said that they would take countermeasures, China's Commerce Ministry said that they were hopeful that the US could meet them halfway in trade negotiations. Additionally, China's ambassador to the UK said that he was optimistic about the future of US-China trade relations.
Later in the day, the upbeat retail sales data from the US and the heavy selling pressure surrounding the euro helped the Greenback find demand and not allowed the pair to turn north.
The US Census Bureau reported that retail sales in July rose by 0.7% on a monthly basis to beat the market expectation of 0.3%. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is at its highest level since August 2 at 98.17, adding 0.22% on a daily basis.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Business NZ from will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the PMI to improve slightly to 51.8 in July from 51.3 in June.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6443
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.6434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6585
|Daily SMA50
|0.6613
|Daily SMA100
|0.6627
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.647
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6421
|Previous Weekly High
|0.659
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6792
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6543
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6451
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6491
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 as Wall Street rebounds
Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Retail sales in July rose 0.7% to beat analysts' estimates. US Dollar Index extends gains above 98 in NA session.
Gold stable above $1,500.00, in the hands of sentiment
Gold (futures on Comex) see-sawed between gains and losses so far this Thursday, with the risk sentiment and demand for safe-havens playing a key role amid mounting US recession risks and ongoing US-China trade tensions.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.