NZD/USD consolidates daily gains around 0.7230 as USD struggles to find demand

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is rising for the third straight day on Wednesday.
  • Greenback struggles to find demand as US T-bond yields drop.
  • Eyes on mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US.

The NZD/USD pair posted daily gains on Wednesday supported by the broad-based USD strength and continued to push higher on Wednesday. After touching a weekly high of 0.7241, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.48% at 0.7229.

DXY remains on the back foot

Following the 10-year US Treasury note auction on Wednesday, the US T-bond yields fell sharply and forced the USD to start weakening against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing 0.3% at 91.55 and the yield on the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is losing 1.7%.

Additionally, the upbeat market mood is not allowing the USD to find demand as a safe-haven and allows NZD/USD to remain in the positive territory. Currently, the S&P 500 Futures are up nearly 0.8%.

Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Moreover, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' JOLTS Job Openings report will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Business NZ PMI data from New Zealand for February will be watched closely by market participants. A reading above 50 could help the kiwi preserve its strength with the market consensus pointing to a decline to 49.8 from 57.5 in January.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7228
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 0.7194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7248
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7073
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.72
Previous Daily Low 0.713
Previous Weekly High 0.7308
Previous Weekly Low 0.7099
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7149
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7079
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7219
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7245
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7289

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Gold News

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures