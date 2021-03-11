NZD/USD consolidates daily gains around 0.7230 as USD struggles to find demand

- NZD/USD is rising for the third straight day on Wednesday.
- Greenback struggles to find demand as US T-bond yields drop.
- Eyes on mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US.
The NZD/USD pair posted daily gains on Wednesday supported by the broad-based USD strength and continued to push higher on Wednesday. After touching a weekly high of 0.7241, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.48% at 0.7229.
DXY remains on the back foot
Following the 10-year US Treasury note auction on Wednesday, the US T-bond yields fell sharply and forced the USD to start weakening against its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing 0.3% at 91.55 and the yield on the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is losing 1.7%.
Additionally, the upbeat market mood is not allowing the USD to find demand as a safe-haven and allows NZD/USD to remain in the positive territory. Currently, the S&P 500 Futures are up nearly 0.8%.
Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Moreover, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' JOLTS Job Openings report will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Business NZ PMI data from New Zealand for February will be watched closely by market participants. A reading above 50 could help the kiwi preserve its strength with the market consensus pointing to a decline to 49.8 from 57.5 in January.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7228
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7248
|Daily SMA50
|0.7206
|Daily SMA100
|0.7073
|Daily SMA200
|0.6831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.72
|Previous Daily Low
|0.713
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7308
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7173
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7289
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.