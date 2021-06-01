NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7300 amid weaker dollar, risk-on mood

NZD/USD holding onto minor gains in the Asain session.

Risk on sentiment nudges the demand for the US dollar.

Kiwi reaps RBNZ hawkish view benefit.

The selling tone surrounding the US dollar keeps NZD/USD afloat on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair continued to post gains from the lows near the 0.7130 level and touched the multi-month high in the vicinity of the 0.7320 area in the previous week. However, price finds it difficult to cross the hurdle to trade in the known territory.

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair trades at 0.7285, up 0.19% for the day.

Investors seem reluctant to position themselves against the US dollar as inflationary fears cool down, despite strong economic performance.

Market participants were fearful that upbeat economic conditions could prompt the Fed to alter its monetary policy. On the contrary, the Fed continues to shrug off inflation as transitory and has refrained from taper talks. This, in turn, diminishes the attractiveness of the US dollar.

Meanwhile, improved risk appetite after the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) raised its global economic outlook for 2021 to 5.8% from 5.6%, cheered investors.

On the other hand, NZD is in high spirit post-RBNZ hawkish forward guidance. The economic data in the home country is encouraging with Business Confidence rose to 1.80% in May from -2% in the previous month and Building Permits jumped to 4.8% in April.

Meanwhile, China Caixin Manufacturing PMI jumped 52.0% in May in comparison with market expectations at 51.9%. The growth in the Chinese economy indirectly benefits the performance of the kiwi.



In addition to that New Zealand backs Australia in a trade spat with China. This could be read as a limiting factor for the kiwi as China is the biggest trading partner for New Zealand exports. That said, any sort of disruption could threaten the business and trade activity between the two countries.

Traders eagerly await the US PMI data for fresh trading impetus.

NZD/USD Additional Levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7283 Today Daily Change 0.0013 Today Daily Change % 0.18 Today daily open 0.727 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7227 Daily SMA50 0.715 Daily SMA100 0.7181 Daily SMA200 0.7008 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7285 Previous Daily Low 0.7231 Previous Weekly High 0.7317 Previous Weekly Low 0.7158 Previous Monthly High 0.7317 Previous Monthly Low 0.7115 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7264 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7252 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7239 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7208 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7185 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7293 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7316 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7347



