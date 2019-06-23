NZD/USD confronts 50-day SMA as USD remains on the back foot

- The Kiwi pair continues to take advantage of the US Dollar (USD) weakness.
- The US-China trade stalemate holds the spotlight.
- New Zealand Credit Card Spending could offer fresh impulse but major attention will be given to Wednesday’s RBNZ.
Despite witnessing dearth of catalysts for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), the NZD/USD pair holds its strength as it confronts the 50-day SMA level of 0.6591 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday.
The Kiwi pair managed to take advantage of the USD’s worst week in a year while on and off signals concerning the trade negotiations between the US and China seemed to have grabbed less attention from the Antipodeans buyers.
The greenback couldn’t avoid the bears after the US Federal Reserve finally appreciated rate cut expectations. Additionally, following second-tier data and risk-off moves also played their parts to drag the currency downwards.
Recently, China’s Global Times reported that FedEx, one of the leading US firm, is likely to be added to China’s ‘unreliable entities list’. This should have negatively affected the Kiwi pair as the dragon nation is risking trade negotiation with the US, which in turn can have an adverse impact on the commodity front due to the nation’s status of world’s largest industrial player. However, Kiwi bulls seem in no mood to buy the news.
Moving on, May month Credit Card Spending from New Zealand is likely an immediate directive for the pair trades. The early signal for economic activity is expected to have grown by 5.4% versus 4.5% prior on YoY basis.
On the other hand, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for June can also entertain momentum traders. While the activity gauge from the Chicago Fed is expected to come in as -0.37 against -0.45 previous, the Dallas Fed index could recover to +4.8 from -5.3 earlier.
It should, however, be noted that Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) becomes the main catalyst for the pair.
Technical Analysis
Buyers can look for a sustained break of latest high around 0.6606 in order to challenge the current month top surrounding 0.6682. Though, a downside break of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA), at 0.6588 now, can recall 0.6510 and 0.6480 back to the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: heading toward 1.1460
The EUR/USD pair has closed the week at 1.1370, not far from its Friday high of 1.1377 a fresh three-month high. The pair overbought short-term but with no signs of exhaustion. Dollar's weakness set to continue in the near term.
GBP/USD: bullish potential to increase on a break above 1.2760
The GBP/USD pair finished the week at 1.2745, not far from the top of the last four weeks' range of 1.2763. The BOE failed to convince the market of its hawkish stance toward rates.
USD/JPY: bearish case remains strong
The USD/JPY pair has settled at 107.32, its lowest since the January flash-crash. Dismissing that particular event, the pair hasn't been this low since April 2018, something that Japanese monetary authorities noted.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.