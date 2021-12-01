NZD/USD clings to recovery gains near mid-0.6800s, lacks follow-through

- NZD/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved away from a YTD low.
- A modest recovery in the equity markets extended support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Rising Fed rate hike bets could revive the USD demand and cap the upside for the major.
The NZD/USD pair held on to its intraday recovery gains through the early European session and was last seen trading around mid-0.6800s, up nearly 0.50% for the day.
The pair build on the previous day's bounce from the 0.6775-70 area, or the lowest level since November 2020 and gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. The global risk sentiment stabilized a bit as investors preferred to wait and see if the new Omicron coronavirus variant would eventually derail the economic recovery. This was evident from a goodish recovery in the equity markets, which, in turn, benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
On the other hand, the US dollar, so far, has struggled to attract any buyers despite rising bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that it is appropriate to consider wrapping up the tapering of asset purchases, perhaps a few months sooner. Powell added that it's time to retire the word transitory as the risk of persistently higher inflationary pressures has increased.
Reacting to Powell's remarks, the money markets started pricing in the possibility of at least a 50 bps rate hike by the end of 2022. This was reinforced by the ongoing recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, though did little to impress the USD bulls. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the greenback, warranting some caution before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's joint testimony before the House Financial Services Committee will influence the greenback. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.6824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6998
|Daily SMA50
|0.7027
|Daily SMA100
|0.7019
|Daily SMA200
|0.7079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6773
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7014
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
