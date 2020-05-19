NZD/USD clings to gains near multi-day tops, still below 0.6100 mark

- NZD/USD gained some follow-through traction for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The latest optimism over coronavirus vaccine dented the USD’s relative safe-haven status.
- The upbeat market mood benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi and remained supportive.
The NZD/USD pair built on the previous day's strong positive move of around 120 pips and continued gaining traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. The uptick lifted the pair to near one-week tops, though started losing the momentum just ahead of the 0.6100 mark.
The US drugmaker Moderna announced positive results for its potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and added to the optimism over the easing of lockdown restrictions in some parts of the world. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence and led to a strong rally in the global equity markets.
The upbeat market mood weighed on the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors that benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi. The momentum lifted the NZD/USD pair back above the key 0.60 psychological mark, which further contributed to some follow-through short-covering move on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, growing fears about the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and worsening US-China relations helped limit the recent USD pullback from three-week tops. This eventually seemed to have kept a lid on any runaway rally for the NZD/USD pair, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.
Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – will be looked upon for a fresh impetus. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's congressional testimony, which might produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6071
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.6039
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6041
|Daily SMA50
|0.6
|Daily SMA100
|0.6244
|Daily SMA200
|0.6328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6044
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5927
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5963
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6196
