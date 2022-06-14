- NZD/USD staged an intraday recovery from a near one-month low amid modest USD weakness.
- Retreating US bond yields, the risk-on impulse undermined the buck and extended some support.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets should help limit the USD losses and cap the upside for the major.
The NZD/USD pair attracted some buying near mid-0.6200s amid modest US dollar downtick on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slump to a near one-month low. The pair held on to its intraday recovery gains through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
Having scaled a two-decade peak on Monday, the US dollar witnessed some profit-taking amid retreating US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - further undermined the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the NZD/USD pair.
That said, any meaningful recovery seems elusive amid firming market expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The red-hot US consumer inflation figures released on Friday fueled speculations that the Fed would raise rates at a faster pace than expected. In fact, Fed funds futures indicate the possibility of at least one jumbo 75 bps rate hike by the September meeting.
Moreover, investors now expect the officials to raise rates to nearly 4% by next spring, up from last month’s expected peak of around 3%. This should continue to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the USD. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair, warranting some caution before confirming that a near-term bottom is in place already.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. The Fed decision will influence the USD and help determine the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand, which, along with the broader market risk sentiment might provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6279
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6438
|Daily SMA50
|0.6548
|Daily SMA100
|0.6657
|Daily SMA200
|0.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.635
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6246
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6348
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6429
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slips below 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, paring back gains following unimpressive UK employment data. The ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 3.8% in April. The US dollar bulls take a breather amid a relatively better market mood.
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0450 as USD retreats
EUR/USD is bouncing back towards 1.0450 amid a minor US dollar pullback. The Fed is now expected to deliver a 75 bps rate hike to fix the inflation mess. The improving market tone underpins the EUR's renewed upside. US PPI, ECB's Schnabel awaited.
Gold Price jostles with previous support around $1,830 as yields retreat ahead of Fed
Gold Price (XAUUSD) fades the corrective pullback from a one-month low, retreating around $1,825 ahead of Tuesday’s European session, as market sentiment dwindles before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Can this recovery rally signal trigger 15% bounce for Shiba Inu price?
Shiba Inu price has been stuck producing lower lows since October 28, 2021. The market conditions worsened as the LUNA-UST peg fell apart in May 2022 and the most recent crash was caused by a string of events.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!