NZD/USD climbs to the highest since April 2019, eyeing a move beyond 0.6800

- A combination of factors assisted NZD/USD to gain traction for the sixth consecutive session.
- The USD remained depressed amid doubts over the sustainability of the US economic recovery.
- Comments by NZ FinMin Robertson indicated that RBNZ could stay pat and remained supportive.
The NZD/USD pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to the 0.6800 neighbourhood, or the highest level since April 2019 in the last hour.
The pair built on last week's goodish bounce from the 0.6600 round-figure mark and gained strong positive traction for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. The uptick also marked the seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight and was supported by a combination of factors.
The US dollar came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday amid doubts over the sustainability of the US economic recovery. The market worries resurfaced following the release of Thursday's rather unimpressive Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and housing market data.
On the other hand, the kiwi got a boost after the New Zealand Financial Minister, Grant Robertson, said that the RBNZ is committed to 0.25% OCR until March. The comments disappointed analysts anticipating a dovish tone at the upcoming RBNZ monetary policy review on September 23rd.
Friday's strong positive move could further be attributed to some technical buying above the 0.6760-70 supply zone. A subsequent strength beyond the 0.6800 round-figure mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September, scheduled later during the early North American session. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6786
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.6756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6632
|Daily SMA100
|0.6471
|Daily SMA200
|0.6392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6675
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6601
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6871
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
