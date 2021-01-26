NZD/USD climbs to fresh two-week highs near 0.7250

- NZD/USD extended its daily rally in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index looks to snap two-day winning streak.
- Risk-positive market environment weighs on safe-haven USD on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD pair broke above 0.7200 in the early European morning and preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. After touching its highest level in two weeks at 0.7248, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.6% on a daily basis at 0.7240.
Risk flows hurt the DXY
The unabated selling pressure surrounding the USD fueled NZD/USD's daily rally on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index slumped to a daily low of 90.11 after major equity indexes in the US opened in the positive territory and made it difficult for the safe-haven greenback to find demand. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.25% at 90.17.
The data published by the Conference Board showed on Tuesday that the consumer confidence in the US improved modestly in January but was largely ignored by market participants.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Wednesday and investors will shift their focus to the FOMC's policy announcements.
The Fed is largely expected to keep its policy unchanged. However, market participants will look for fresh clues regarding possible changes to asset purchases especially if the coronavirus relief bill gets delayed.
Fed Preview: Fearing market froth or boosting Biden's stimulus? Three scenarios.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.724
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.7196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.7093
|Daily SMA100
|0.6883
|Daily SMA200
|0.6651
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7217
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7171
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
