NZD/USD climbs to fresh session highs above 0.6570 in quiet day

  • NZD/USD staged a rebound after falling in Asian session.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 96.00.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.

The NZD/USD pair started the new week under modest pressure and fell to 0.6540 during the Asian session. However, the pair didn't have a difficult time gaining traction as the greenback struggles to attract investors. As of writing, NZD/USD was trading at 0.6566, a little below the daily high it set at 0.6571 in the last hour, rising 0.15% on a daily basis.

USD starts the new week on the back foot

Improving market sentiment during the European trading hours seems to be hurting the safe-haven USD on Monday. With European leaders voicing their optimism for an agreement on the budget and recovery fund deal, major European equity indexes are trading in the positive territory.

The US Dollar Index, which closed the previous four weeks in the negative territory, was last down 0.17% on the day at 95.85. In the meantime, S&P 500 futures are registering small daily losses on Monday, suggesting that Wall Street could start the day in the red.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the USD's reaction to market sentiment could remain as the primary driver of NZD/USD's movements. The only data from New Zealand on Tuesday will be Credit Card Spending for June.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6565
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.6557
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6509
Daily SMA50 0.6368
Daily SMA100 0.6201
Daily SMA200 0.6343
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6567
Previous Daily Low 0.653
Previous Weekly High 0.6594
Previous Weekly Low 0.6502
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6553
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6544
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6536
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6514
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6499
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6573
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6588
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.661

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

