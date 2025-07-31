NZD/USD: Chance for NZD to test 0.5885 before stabilization – UOB Group

There is a chance for NZD to test 0.5885 before stabilization can be expected; the next major support at 0.5845 is unlikely to come into view. In the longer run, NZD is expected to decline further to 0.5885, potentially reaching 0.5845, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
NZD is expected to decline further to 0.5885
24-HOUR VIEW: "We did not expect NZD to drop sharply to a low of 0.5889 yesterday, as we were expecting sideways trading. While conditions are oversold, there is a chance for NZD to test last month’s low, near 0.5885, before stabilisation can be expected. A sustained break below this level is unlikely, and the next major support at 0.5845 is also unlikely to come into view. Resistance is at 0.5920; a breach of 0.5935 would indicate that the weakness is stabilizing."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Two days ago (29 Jul, spot at 0.5970), we noted that the recent “upward momentum has faded.” We also pointed out that 'there has been a tentative increase in downward momentum, and this may lead to NZD declining to 0.5940.' We underestimated the strength of the buildup in momentum, as NZD plunged to a low of 0.5889 yesterday. From here, we expect NZD to decline further to 0.5885, potentially reaching 0.5845. The weakness is intact as long as NZD holds below the ‘strong resistance’ at 0.5960 (level was at 0.6005 yesterday)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.1450 ahead of German/ US inflation data
EUR/USD consolidates the latest recovery near 1.1450 in the European session on Thursday. The pair draws support from a decent US Dollar pullback across the board amid uncertainty over US-China trade talks. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the German and US inflation data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3250 amid a broad US Dollar retreat
GBP/USD keeps the green near 1.3250 in European trading on Thursday, reversing a part of Wednesday's decline to two-month lows. The renewed downside in the US Dollar allows a tepid bounce in the pair but traders stay cautious ahead of the US PCE inflation and Jobless Claims data due later in the day.
Gold price looks to build on recovery beyond $3,300 ahead of US PCE Price Index
Gold price clings to modest recovery gains through the early European session on Thursday and is now looking to extend the intraday positive momentum beyond the $3,300 mark. The US Dollar drifts lower as traders opt to take some profits off the table following the previous day's hawkish Federal Reserve-inspired rally to a two-month peak.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM flashes bullish potential as accumulation zone emerges
Stellar price trades within a bullish pennant pattern at $0.42 at the time of writing on Thursday, hinting at a potential bullish continuation. On-chain and derivatives data suggest sidelined retail traders may be creating room for smart money accumulation, while positive funding rates and rising bullish bets add to the bullish case.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.