1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have held a NZD negative view since late last week. Yesterday, 05 Mar, when NZD was at 0.5650, we highlighted that 'slowing momentum indicates that the chance of NZD reaching 0.5565 is slim.' We pointed out, 'a breach of 0.5670 would suggest that NZD has moved into a range trading phase.' NZD not only broke above 0.5670, but it also surged to 0.5731, gaining 1.06% for the day (closing at 0.5726). Instead of range trading, the sharp increase in momentum suggests that the current price movements are likely part of a recovery phase that could reach 0.5775. The recovery will remain intact as long as the ‘strong support’ level, now at 0.5640, is not breached."

24-HOUR VIEW: "We noted 'a slight increase in momentum' yesterday, and we expected NZD to 'trade in a higher range of 0.5625/0.5670.' Instead of trading in a range, NZD surged to 0.5731. Although the increase in momentum indicates NZD could rise further, overbought conditions suggest the major resistance at 0.5775 is out of reach for now (there is another resistance at 0.5750). To keep the momentum going, NZD must hold above 0.5675 (minor support at 0.5700)."

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could rise further vs US Dollar (USD); overbought conditions suggest the major resistance at 0.5775 is out of reach for now. In the longer run, current price movements are likely part of a recovery phase that could reach 0.5775, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.