NZD/USD bulls looking to the RBNZ to hike

- NZD/USD traders are bracing for volatility this week around the RBNZ.
- NZD/USD is picking up some of the demand lost for the US dollar.
NZD/USD has opened on Monday where it left off on Friday on an important week for kiwi traders in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
The US yield and the US dollar was hammered on Friday on terrible data which supported the commodity complex and the proxy currencies such as the CAD, AUD and NZD.
A survey showed US consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade.
The fall was one of the six largest drops in the past 50 years of the survey. The dollar index DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was 0.4% lower at 92.523, its lowest since Aug 6.
NZD/USD is now moving in on recent highs on a week that could bring in plenty of volatility in the bird as traders await the RBNZ's interest decision.
''This week is set to be volatile locally,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said with respect to the RBNZ noting that the market pricing is split roughly 80/20 in favour of a 25bp hike over a 50bp one.
''The RBNZ’s tone will also matter; given COVID developments in Australia, which highlight just how quickly things can change, caution is likely. Brace for volatility.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7044
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6992
|Daily SMA50
|0.7024
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7111
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7049
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6953
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar weakens on plummeting confidence
The American dollar fell on Friday, helping EUR/USD to end the week with gains just below the 1.1800 level. European macroeconomic data continues to limit demand for the shared currency. EUR/USD could advance in the near term but is far from changing its bearish course.
GBP/USD unable to attract buyers
The GBP/USD pair closed the week unchanged at 1.3867, recovering on the broad dollar’s weakness at the end of the week. The UK will publish critical employment-related figures on Tuesday. GBP/USD is technically neutral, could advance on a break above 1.3890.
Gold looks to extend rebound ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold finished the week higher despite Monday’s selloff. Following the sharp decline witnessed on Friday, August 6, on the impressive July jobs report from the US, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and plunged to its weakest level since late March at $1,687.
Experts believe Bitcoin is on its way to $92,000
Bitcoin nearly reversed the inflows to exchanges during the May sell-off with peak outflows. The asset has rebounded strongly and is ready for a breakout.
Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?
The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...