NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

- NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday.
- Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
Investors continue to weigh the likelihood of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve with a motive to battle high inflation if it persists.
Meanwhile, DXY dropped in New York after data showed that fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labour market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gains traction amid a reopening economy.
The United States' Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The data matched the previous estimate and the market consensus.
The dollar index DXY was last down 0.02% against a basket of currencies at 91.807. It is holding below a two-month high of 92.408 reached on Friday.
Looking forward, the next major US economic focus will be producer price data on Friday.
This will come before the important June ISM and Nonfarm Payrolls next week. These data events will make for a potentially decisive week ahead, especially NFP. However, the sharp fall in jobless claims over recent weeks point to material catch-up risk for payrolls.
Overall, analysts at Westpac argue that taper talk likely escalates to a crescendo into the Aug 28 Jackson Hole Fed conference and ''the DXY could well explore the upper end of its 2021 89-93 range through Q3.''
As for the Kiwi, it has consolidated on its post-rebound gains overnight, trading tight ranges around the 0.70 level.
''Markets appear to be gravitating back to the “goldilocks” theme of the US economy being strong enough to keep asset prices and risk appetite afloat, but not strong enough for the Fed to lash out with a string of rate hikes,'' analysts at ANZ bank said.
''In that environment, and with the Wellington COVID scare hopefully contained, we expect the NZD to continue nudging higher over coming days.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7065
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7147
|Daily SMA50
|0.7184
|Daily SMA100
|0.7171
|Daily SMA200
|0.7045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6995
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7161
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
