NZD/USD bounces off its lowest level since November 2022, upside potential seems limited

- NZD/USD manages to recover a bid from a fresh YTD low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- A positive risk tone, retreating US bond yields cap the USD and lend support to the pair.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful rally.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday, hitting a fresh low since November 2022. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips and trade just below mid-0.6000s during the early European session, still down nearly 0.20% for the day.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to be undermined by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal last week that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stands tall near a two-and-half-month high amid firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer and further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the NZD/USD pair.
In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in June to combat stick inflation. The expectations were lifted by the recent hawkish remarks by several policymakers and the fact that the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index unexpectedly rose in April. This, in turn, continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and exerts some downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
That said, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, along with a positive risk tone, amid the optimism over raising the US debt ceiling, cap gains the safe-haven buck. This, in turn, assists the NZD/USD pair to find support near the 0.6025 area. Any meaningful recovery, however, seems elusive in the wake of worries about a global economic downturn and the worsening US-China ties, which tend to dent demand for antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and produce short-term trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6048
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6054
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6221
|Daily SMA50
|0.6217
|Daily SMA100
|0.6264
|Daily SMA200
|0.6153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6044
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6303
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6032
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6097
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
