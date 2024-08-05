The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is expected to trade in a range between 0.5915 and 0.5965. Two-week NZD weakness has ended; the current recovery phase could extend to 0.5990, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.
NZD is set to test 0.5915 in short term
24-HOUR VIEW: “Last Friday, we expected NZD to trade in a sideways range of 0.5915/0.5955. However, NZD rose to 0.5985 and then pulled back to close at 0.5957 (+0.11%). The price action is likely part of a range trading phase. Today, we expect NZD to trade between 0.5915 and 0.5965.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Thursday (01 Aug, spot at 0.5950), we indicated that ‘the recent two-week NZD weakness has ended.’ We also indicated that ‘the current recovery phase could extend to 0.5990.’ NZD subsequently tested the 0.5985 level twice. While the recovery seems to be fading, we will continue to hold the same view as long as 0.5890 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) is not breached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
