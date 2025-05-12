NZD/USD attracts some buyers above 0.5900 on US-China trade optimism

- NZD/USD drifts higher to around 0.5925 in Monday’s Asian session, adding 0.26% on the day.
- Improved risk sentiment supports the New Zealand Dollar.
- Fed officials highlighted the economic uncertainty and trade policy risks.
The NZD/USD pair gains traction to near 0.5925 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens against the Greenback amid easing concerns over a trade war between the United States and China. Investors will closely monitor the joint statement from the world's two biggest economies on the Geneva trade talks.
After meetings in Geneva, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Sunday that an agreement had been reached with China to reduce the US trade deficit. Meanwhile, China's Vice Premier He Lifeng described trade talks with US officials as “an important first step” in stabilising bilateral trade relations. Any positive developments surrounding the US and China trade talks could provide some support to the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.
A slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials on Friday emphasized the economic uncertainty and trade policy risks, as US tariffs are inflation-prone and complicate the Fed's job of balancing its dual mandate goals. Swap markets have priced in the Fed’s first 25 basis points (bps) rate cut for the July meeting, and they expect two additional rate reductions towards the end of the year.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gathers strength above 0.6400 amid optimism in US-China trade talks
AUD/USD edges higher to around 0.6420 during the early Asian session on Monday. Optimism in US-China trade negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, boosts the Australian Dollar against the Greenback. Traders will keep an eye on positive developments that could support the China-proxy Aussie.
USD/JPY rises to over one-month high on US-China trade deal optimism
USD/JPY touches over a one-month high at the start of a new week in reaction to a US-China trade deal. Meanwhile, trade optimism helps ease concerns about a recession in the US. Moreover, the Fed's hawkish pause provides a goodish lift to the USD and further supports the currency pair.
Gold tumbles below $3,300 on progress in US-China trade talks
Gold price attracts some sellers to near $3,275 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a stronger US Dollar. Optimism in US-China trade talks in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend has dragged the precious metal lower.
Week ahead: All eyes on US CPI and trade talks amid no end to tariff uncertainty
US CPI report takes centre stage to gauge tariff impact. Progress in trade negotiations will also be watched, especially with China. US Retail Sales, UK and Japanese GDP on the agenda too.
Why the UK-US trade deal won’t herald a wider tariff climbdown
For Britain, the UK-US deal secures lower tariffs without compromising forthcoming UK-EU talks. And for the US, it signals to investors that the administration is prepared to be flexible on tariffs. But we're sceptical that the deal will translate into a much wider de-escalation in US tariff policy.