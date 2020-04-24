  • NZD/USD supported at 0.5975, consolidates around 0.6000.
  • The New Zealand dollar fails to take advantage of a softer USD.
  • The kiwi is likely to remain weighed by low commodity prices.

New Zealand’s dollar retreat from 0.6040 high on Thursday was contained at 0.5975 in early Friday’s trading, and the pair has managed to trim losses, returning to 0.6010, before ticking down below 0.6000. The positive market sentiment and a somewhat softer dollar have allowed the kiwi to consolidate within a narrow range, around 0.6000 over the last session.

NZD/USD consolidates as the US dollar loses steam

The New Zealand dollar has failed to take advantage of the broad-based dollar pullback, with the Dollar Index putting an end to a four-day rally, and has moved without a clear direction today. The downbeat US Durable Good Orders, which have plunged by 14.4%, the largest decline in six years, have passed practically unnoticed.   

Looking from a wider perspective, the pair remains trading within a horizontal channel between 0.5915 and 0.6100. The kiwi is supported by New Zealand’s success on containing the COVID-19 which has situated the country in a good position to kick off the normalization phase. On the negative side, however, investors' concerns about a slow recovery, that would keep commodity prices low for some time, are weighing on the commodity-related NZD.

NZD/USD technical levels

On a technical perspective, the NZD/USD trading above support levels at 0.5910/20 (April 16, 22 lows) and below here, 0.5840 (April 3 low) and 0.5780 (March 26 low). On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 0.6035 (April 23 high) and beyond here, 0.6060 (April 10, 13 lows) and then 0.6130 (April 14 high).

Key levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6002
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5994
Daily SMA50 0.6095
Daily SMA100 0.6339
Daily SMA200 0.6374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6042
Previous Daily Low 0.5911
Previous Weekly High 0.6131
Previous Weekly Low 0.5922
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5992
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5961
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5931
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5855
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6063
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6118
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6194

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovery hits resistance at 1.0820

EUR/USD recovery hits resistance at 1.0820

The euro has staged a solid rebound on Friday, buoyed by a mild recovery of risk appetite. The EUR/USD has bounced up from 1.0727 lows to regain almost 100 pips on the day, reaching 1.0820 area before pulling back to levels right below 1.0800.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing.  UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.

Read more

WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data

WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data

Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. 

Oil News

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures