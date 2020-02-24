NZD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Kiwi ready for a larger retracement up

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is bouncing from 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6360 resistance.
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
Kiwi/Dollar is trading in a downtrend while bouncing modestly from the 2020 lows as the market is below the main SMAs. However, the USD weakness can lead to some profit-taking and help the currency pair to bounce some more particularly on a break above the 0.6360 level which could lead to further appreciation towards the 0.6380 and 0.6412 level. Support is seen 0.6300 and 0.6250 level. 
 
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6349
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6349
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6444
Daily SMA50 0.656
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6495
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6358
Previous Daily Low 0.6303
Previous Weekly High 0.6449
Previous Weekly Low 0.6303
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6337
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6315
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6282
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.626
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.637
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6392
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6425

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at one-week highs above 1.0850

EUR/USD at one-week highs above 1.0850

The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery to its highest in over a week as fears took over. Dollar hit in the US session by plummeting equities and government bond yields.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid virus-related USD weakness

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid virus-related USD weakness

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as coronavirus headlines push US yields and the dollar lower. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.

Read more

Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic

Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic

The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800...

Read more

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures