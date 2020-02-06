NZD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Kiwi at a stone’s throw from 2020 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • NZD/USD is under bearish pressure as sellers are nearing the 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6447 support.
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
NZD/USD fell sharply throughout the first month of 2020. It is now trading below the main simple moving average (SMAs) as bears are looking for a break below the 0.6447 support. Potential targets on the way down can be seen near 0.6427 and 0.6400 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistances are seen near the 0.6490, 0.6514 and 0.6535 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6490, 0.6514, 0.6535
Support: 0.6447, 0.6427, 0.6400
 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6458
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.6473
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6568
Daily SMA50 0.659
Daily SMA100 0.647
Daily SMA200 0.6506
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6504
Previous Daily Low 0.6469
Previous Weekly High 0.661
Previous Weekly Low 0.6453
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6482
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6491
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.646
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6425
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6495
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6517
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.653

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the RBA’s Lowe’s speech, monetary policy statement and how could they affect AUD/USD?

When is the RBA’s Lowe’s speech, monetary policy statement and how could they affect AUD/USD?

While the RBA”s Lowe is less likely to diverge from his recently upbeat comments, a cautious optimism could be witnessed in the policymaker’s tone. As regards to the RBA statement, it is expected that the central bank will keep the doors open for further monetary policy easing, rate cuts, if needed.

Read more

USD/JPY testing the commitments of the bulls at the critical 110 psychological level

USD/JPY testing the commitments of the bulls at the critical 110 psychological level

USD/JPY is anchored below the 110 handle while traders ponder as to whether equities and risk appetite is wholly justified at this juncture.

USD/JPY News

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.

Read more

XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone

XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, gold broke below a bear flag and the market recovered slightly this Thursday. Bulls are forming a base near the 1550 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures