NZD/USD: Any decline is likely to be part of a lower range of 0.5925/0.5970 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We have been expecting a weaker NZD since early this month. In our latest narrative from last Thursday (17 Jul, spot at 0.5935), we stated that 'the NZD weakness is intact.' However, we pointed out that 'it remains to be seen if NZD has enough momentum to reach June’s low, near 0.5885.' On Friday, NZD rose to a high of 0.5991, breaking above our ‘strong resistance’ level of 0.5980. The breach of the ‘strong resistance’ indicates that the weakness in NZD has come to an end. The current price movements are likely part of a consolidation phase between 0.5905 and 0.6000."

24-HOUR VIEW: "NZD fell to a low of 0.5907 last Thursday and then rebounded. On Friday, when NZD was at 0.5940, we indicated that 'the rebound and slowing momentum suggests that, rather than continuing to weaken, NZD is more likely to consolidate today, probably in a range of 0.5920/0.5965.' Instead of consolidating, NZD rose from 0.5932 to 0.5991 before pulling back to close at 0.5961 (+0.49%). In the early Asian session, NZD pulled back further. While there is room for the pullback to extend, any decline is likely to be part of a lower range of 0.5925/0.5970."

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could pull back against US Dollar (USD), but any decline is likely to be part of a lower range of 0.5925/0.5970. In the longer run, weakness from early this month has come to an end; NZD is likely to consolidate between 0.5905 and 0.6000, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.