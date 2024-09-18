NZD/USD advances to near 0.6200 due to risk-on mood, Fed interest rate decision awaited

- NZD/USD appreciates due to improved risk sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut on Wednesday.
- Lower US Treasury yields added to the downward pressure on the US Dollar.
- New Zealand's Current Account deficit expanded to NZD 4.826 billion in Q2, from the previous deficit of NZD 3.825 billion.
NZD/USD edges higher to near 0.6200 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The upside of the NZD/USD pair could be attributed to the improved risk sentiment ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) monetary policy meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
The US Dollar (USD) loses ground amid rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may announce a substantial 50 basis point rate cut on Wednesday. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are assigning a 37.0% probability to a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, while the likelihood of a 50 basis point cut has risen to 63.0%, up from 62.0% just the previous day.
Additionally, lower US Treasury yields contribute to the downward pressure for the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against other six major currencies, retraces its recent gains from the previous session. The DXY trades around 100.80 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US government bonds standing at 3.60% and 3.64%, respectively, at the time of writing.
UOB Group FX strategists Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann highlighted that the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is unlikely to see significant further gains in the short term. Instead, they expect the NZD to trade within a range of 0.6160 to 0.6205. Over the longer term, they anticipate a broader trading range between 0.6135 and 0.6235.
On Wednesday, New Zealand's Current Account deficit expanded to NZD 4.826 billion in the second quarter, up from a deficit of NZD 3.825 billion in the previous quarter. The Q2 deficit exceeded market expectations, which had predicted a trade deficit of NZD 4.0 billion.
Additionally, traders will be closely monitoring New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter, set to be released on Thursday. The GDP is expected to contract by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in Q2, following a 0.2% expansion in Q1. On an annual basis, economic growth is projected to decline by 0.5%, compared to the previous 0.3% growth.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.3200 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual core CPI rose 3.6% in August, up from a 3.3% increase in July, and supported the GBP. Focus shifts to Fed policy decisions.
EUR/USD defends gains above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD is defending minor gains above 1.1100 in the European morning on Wednesday. A broadly subdued US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
Gold price struggles for firm intraday direction, stuck in a range ahead of Fed decision
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and consolidates in a range, around the $2,570 area heading into the European session. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Binance addresses WazirX and Zettai accusations on the July hack
Binance responded to accusations from WazirX and Zettai by releasing a blog post on Tuesday clarifying how its ongoing dispute with WazirX impacts the recovery of over $230 million in user funds that was lost during the July cyberattack.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.