TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD advances amid USD weakness ahead of US employment report

  • NZD/USD advances as the US Dollar weakens ahead of the US employment report.
  • Fed rate cut expectations and concerns about its independence weigh on the Greenback.
  • Improved market risk sentiment supports the New Zealand Dollar despite mixed Chinese data.
NZD/USD advances amid USD weakness ahead of US employment report
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD trades around 0.6060 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.25% on the day, and posts a nearly two-week high amid persistent US Dollar (USD) weakness. The bullish move comes as investors position cautiously ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.

The US Dollar remains under pressure as markets strengthen their expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. Growing concerns about the central bank’s independence also undermine the Greenback, keeping the US Dollar Index (DXY) near weekly lows. In this context, any confirmation of a slowdown in the US labor market could reinforce bets on further rate cuts and extend the USD’s corrective phase.

The NFP report, due later in the day, is expected to show that 70,000 jobs were added in January, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.4%. A weaker-than-expected reading would support the narrative of moderating US economic momentum and could weigh further on the US Dollar in the near term.

At the same time, the improvement in overall market risk sentiment supports so-called cyclical currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). This dynamic partly offsets disappointing inflation figures from China. China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% YoY in January, down from 0.8% previously, signaling still-fragile domestic demand. The Producer Price Index (PPI) remained in negative territory for a 40th consecutive month, falling 1.4% on an annual basis, reinforcing concerns about persistent deflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy.

However, these data also strengthen expectations of additional fiscal and monetary stimulus from China, a factor that is generally supportive for Asia-Pacific currencies, including the Kiwi.

In New Zealand, the rise in the Unemployment Rate to 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, its highest level since 2015, limits the pair’s upside potential. This deterioration in the labor market reduces the likelihood of monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Money markets are now pricing in more than a 60% chance of a rate cut at the May meeting.

In the short term, NZD/USD price action will largely depend on the market reaction to the US employment data and on comments expected from several Federal Reserve officials.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.07%-0.28%-0.49%-0.05%-0.52%-0.25%-0.10%
EUR0.07%-0.22%-0.46%0.02%-0.45%-0.19%-0.04%
GBP0.28%0.22%-0.25%0.24%-0.24%0.03%0.18%
JPY0.49%0.46%0.25%0.47%-0.00%0.26%0.43%
CAD0.05%-0.02%-0.24%-0.47%-0.47%-0.21%-0.07%
AUD0.52%0.45%0.24%0.00%0.47%0.27%0.42%
NZD0.25%0.19%-0.03%-0.26%0.21%-0.27%0.15%
CHF0.10%0.04%-0.18%-0.43%0.07%-0.42%-0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds its upbeat momentum above 1.1900 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, helped by a broadly weaker US Dollar. Markets could turn cautious later in the day as the delayed US employment report for January will takes center stage. 

GBP/USD remains above nine-day EMA near 1.3650

GBP/USD remains above nine-day EMA near 1.3650

GBP/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a sustained bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern.

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold holds moderate gains near the $5,050 level in the European session on Wednesday, reversing a part of the previous day's modest losses amid dovish US Federal Reserve-inspired US Dollar weakness. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the critical US NFP release. 

US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest job gains in January

US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest job gains in January

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls data for January on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT. Investors expect NFP to rise by 70K following the 50K increase recorded in December.

S&P 500 at 7,000 is a valuation test, not a liquidity problem

S&P 500 at 7,000 is a valuation test, not a liquidity problem

The rebound from last week’s drawdown never quite shook the sense that it was being supported by borrowed conviction. The S&P 500 once again tested near the 7,000 level (6,986 as the high watermark) and failed, despite a macro backdrop that would normally be interpreted as supportive of risk.

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price slips below $67,000 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls data

Bitcoin price extends losses, and trades below the lower consolidating boundary at $67,300 at the time of writing. A firm close below this level could trigger a deeper correction for BTC. Despite the weakness in price action, institutional demand shows signs of support, recording mild inflows in ETFs so far this week.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers