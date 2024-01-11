NZD/JPY rises to fresh highs since early December, consolidation incoming

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • NZD/JPY pair currently posts minor losses at 90.70.
  • Daily RSI hovers in the bullish area while the MACD's histogram exhibits signs of slowing buyer momentum.
  • Indicators in the four-hour chart are decelerating.

On Thursday's session, the NZD/JPY pair is observed at around 90.70, registering slight losses after hitting high of around 91.00. The daily chart signals a bullish sentiment as bulls are gaining ground, while the four-hour chart presents consolidating indicators, suggesting a potential breather in the NZD/JPY's rally.

An examination of the daily chart reveals a long-term bullish momentum for the cross. The pair is situated above all its key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) comprising the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is exhibiting a stable performance within the positive precincts, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) highlights green bars, albeit in a stationary phase.

Shifting to the shorter time frame, pointers from the four-hour chart narrate a somewhat different tale, with a consolidation phase currently underway. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains within positive territory but with a declining trajectory. In unison, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flaunts flat, inviting green bars. These characteristics indicate some level of buying momentum but are constrained as investors seem to be taking profits.

NZD/JPY Levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6216
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6268
Daily SMA50 0.6138
Daily SMA100 0.6026
Daily SMA200 0.6092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6255
Previous Daily Low 0.6215
Previous Weekly High 0.6339
Previous Weekly Low 0.6181
Previous Monthly High 0.641
Previous Monthly Low 0.6084
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.623
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.624
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6206
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6191
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6166
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6246
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6271
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6286

 

NZD/JPY Daily chart

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD looks weak ahead of key Chinese data

AUD/USD looks weak ahead of key Chinese data

AUD/USD remained well on the defensive and flirted with the area of yearly lows near 0.6650 prior to the release of inflation figures and trade balance results in China on Friday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD regains composure and retargets 1.1000

EUR/USD regains composure and retargets 1.1000

EUR/USD set aside the US CPI-driven decline to the 1.0930 region and regained the upper end of the range near the psychological 1.1000 hurdle prior to the release of US Producer Prices at the end of the week.

EUR/USD News

Gold at fresh weekly lows post-US CPI

Gold at fresh weekly lows post-US CPI

Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,020 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 4% and weighed on XAU/USD after US data showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December.

Gold News

Bitcoin price rekindles hope for $50,000 target as spot BTC trading volumes hit the roof

Bitcoin price rekindles hope for $50,000 target as spot BTC trading volumes hit the roof

Bitcoin (BTC) price’s immediate response to the spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approval was a 2% correction as traders cashed in on the sell-the-news situation.

Read more

US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline? Premium

US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline?

The acceleration of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures