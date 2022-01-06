NZD/JPY Price Analysis: The 200-DMA at risk of being broken hoovers around 78.15

NZD/JPY plummets 120-pips as market participants dump assets that have the “risk” word attached to them.

The market mood dampened on the back of aggressive US stock selling after the Fed released its last meeting minutes.

NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Neutral-bullish, but downside risks remains as the spot approaches the 200-DMA.

The New Zealand dollar pares most of its weekly gains and some more as market participants assess the Federal Reserve hawkish minutes released on Wednesday. In the meantime, the NZD/JPY pair slides some 0.74%, trading at 78.15 at the time of writing.

On Thursday’s overnight session, the NZD/JPY plunged from 79.14 to 77.90s on the back of a risk-off market environment, spurred by the sell-off of US stocks after the Federal Reserve released its monetary policy meeting minutes.

NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The NZD/JPY daily chart shows that the cross-currency pair is neutral- bullish. Even though the 50 and the 100-daily moving averages (DMAs) reside above the spot price, the 200-DMA is below the aforementioned, meaning the uptrend remains in place.

Lately, the 50-DMA is accelerating towards the 100-DMA. In the event of the former crossing under the latter, it would trigger a bearish signal, but caution is warranted, as the overall longer time-frame trend is bullish unless the 200-DMA gives way.

The NZD/JPY first resistance would be the 100-DMA at 78.55, which opens the door for further gains once broken. The next ceiling would be December 30, 2021, daily high at 78.93, followed by the January 4 cycle high of 79.22.

On the flip side, the pair’s first support level would be the 200-DMA at 78.14, which would expose the immediate 78.00 psychological level once broken. The breach of the latter would expose December 8, 2021, the previous resistance-turned-support level at 77.56, followed by the 77.00 figure.