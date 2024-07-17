NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Pair extends losing streak to six days, indicators flash oversold signals

- Wednesday's session saw the NZD/JPY pair continue its decline.
- The cross has now marked a six-day losing streak now down 1.50% over the week.
- Oversold conditions might signal a looming correction.
On Wednesday, the NZD/JPY pair witnessed a further drop to land at 95.00. This continuous decline has extended the ongoing six-day losing streak. The overall loss, compared to the previous week is now seen at over 1.50% which has continued to defy the short-term outlook. That being said, as the downwards movements might be over-extended, the pair might correct to the upside somewhere in the next sessions.
The daily technical indicators not only persist under the bear's control but also enter the oversold conditions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 28, has descended further into oversold territory, supporting a strengthened bearish sentiment. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is seen to print rising red bars, portraying continuous selling pressure.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Synchronizing with the ongoing bearish tone, immediate support levels are now spotted lower at 94.50 and the key level at 94.00. A drop below these levels, especially the strong support at 94.00, may affirm the bear's dominance in the short term. On the flip side, the resistance levels are now repositioned at the previous support levels of 95.00, 95.50, and 96.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
